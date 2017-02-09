Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222944
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Thomas J. Kasper
19719 Albion Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Decedent

Carol A. Kasper
19719 Albion Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222944—Estate of Carol A. Kasper. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. G. Mille, atty.
