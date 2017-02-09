Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222944
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 27, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Thomas J. Kasper
19719 Albion RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Decedent
Carol A. Kasper
19719 Albion RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Text2017 EST 222944—Estate of Carol A. Kasper. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. G. Mille, atty.
