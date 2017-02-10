Date Filed Friday, February 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222945 Date Died July 23, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 10, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 222945—Estate of Eugene L. Pickering. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.