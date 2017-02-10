Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222945
Date Died
July 23, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Wayne A. Pickering
8229 Russell Lane
Cleveland OH 44144

Decedent

Eugene L. Pickering
1180 Somerset Dr Apt. 256
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Saturday, July 23, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222945—Estate of Eugene L. Pickering. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
