Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222945
- Date Died
- July 23, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Wayne A. Pickering
8229 Russell LaneCleveland OH 44144
Decedent
Eugene L. Pickering
1180 Somerset Dr Apt. 256North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Saturday, July 23, 2016
Text2017 EST 222945—Estate of Eugene L. Pickering. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.