Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222949
Date Died
January 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lal Jagetia
155 Murcott Circle
Orange OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Dharminder Lal Kampani
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Rakesh Jagetia
155 Murcott Circle
Orange OH 44022

Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017

Fiduciary

Lal Jagetia
155 Murcott Circle
Orange OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dharminder Lal Kampani
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 222949—Estate of Rakesh Jagetia. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Kampani, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 