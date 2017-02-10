Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222949
- Date Died
- January 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lal Jagetia
155 Murcott CircleOrange OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Rakesh Jagetia
155 Murcott CircleOrange OH 44022
Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017
Fiduciary
Lal Jagetia
155 Murcott CircleOrange OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
17140 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 222949—Estate of Rakesh Jagetia. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Kampani, atty.
