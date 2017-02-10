Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222952
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 22, 2017 1:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Doris Weber
8757 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Applicant

Byron Van Iden
5664 Ferry Street
Vermilion OH 44089
Applicant's Attorney
Byron Douglas Van Iden
Byron D. Van Iden
The IMG Center, Suite #910
Cleveland OH 44114-1193

Next of Kin

Eric Weber
8912 Cranberry Ridge Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 GRD 222952—Re: Doris Weber. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. B. D. Van Iden, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 