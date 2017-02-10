Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222952
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 22, 2017 1:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Doris Weber
8757 Brecksville RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Byron Van Iden
5664 Ferry StreetVermilion OH 44089
Applicant's Attorney
Byron D. Van Iden
The IMG Center, Suite #910
Cleveland OH 44114-1193
Next of Kin
Eric Weber
8912 Cranberry Ridge RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 GRD 222952—Re: Doris Weber. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. B. D. Van Iden, atty.
