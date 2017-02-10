Date Filed Friday, February 10, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222952 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 22, 2017 1:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 222952—Re: Doris Weber. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. B. D. Van Iden, atty.