Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222953
- Date Died
- January 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 27, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Clyde Kummerlen
3116 Olmsted DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Applicant
Kathy Klingler
31400 Hilliard BoulevardWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222953—Estate of Clyde Kummerlen. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.