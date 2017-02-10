Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222953
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 27, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Clyde Kummerlen
3116 Olmsted Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Applicant

Kathy Klingler
31400 Hilliard Boulevard
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 222953—Estate of Clyde Kummerlen. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
