Date Filed Friday, February 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222953 Date Died January 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 27, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222953—Estate of Clyde Kummerlen. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.