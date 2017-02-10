Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222954
- Date Died
- July 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jeffrey Schwartz
12500 Edgewater Drive, #705Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
The Lukacs Law Firm LLC
753 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake OH 44012
Decedent
Marianne V. Schwartz
Menorah Park Center For The Aging, 27100 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, July 28, 2016
Fiduciary
Jeffrey Schwartz
12500 Edgewater Drive, #705Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Lukacs Law Firm LLC
753 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake OH 44012
Text2017 EST 222954—Estate of Marianne V. Schwartz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Lukacs, atty.
About your information and the public record.