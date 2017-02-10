Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222954
Date Died
July 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jeffrey Schwartz
12500 Edgewater Drive, #705
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Cheryl Ann Lukacs
The Lukacs Law Firm LLC
753 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake OH 44012

Decedent

Marianne V. Schwartz
Menorah Park Center For The Aging, 27100 Cedar Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, July 28, 2016

Fiduciary

Jeffrey Schwartz
12500 Edgewater Drive, #705
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cheryl Ann Lukacs
The Lukacs Law Firm LLC
753 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake OH 44012

Text

2017 EST 222954—Estate of Marianne V. Schwartz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Lukacs, atty.
