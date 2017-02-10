Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222956
- Date Died
- December 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Phyllis J. Levine
301 Cornwall Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
McDermott & McDermott Company, L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Stanley R. Levine
301 Cornwall Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Phyllis J. Levine
301 Cornwall RoadRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Phyllis J. Levine
301 Cornwall Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDermott & McDermott Company, L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222956—Estate of Stanley R. Levine. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. McDermott, atty.
About your information and the public record.