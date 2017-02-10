Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222958
- Date Died
- January 17, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 27, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Dorothy Jean Flinn
8497 Saybrook DriveBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Applicant
Dawn R. Pagon
19030 Sanctuary DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 222958—Estate of Dorothy Jean Flinn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
