Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222958
Date Died
January 17, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 27, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Dorothy Jean Flinn
8497 Saybrook Drive
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Applicant

Dawn R. Pagon
19030 Sanctuary Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 222958—Estate of Dorothy Jean Flinn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 27, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
