Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222959
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

David H. Ivins
7085 West 130th Street
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Stephen F. Tucholsky
8501 Pinegrove Avenue
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222959—Estate of David H. Ivins. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
