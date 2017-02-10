Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222959
- Date Died
- January 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
David H. Ivins
7085 West 130th StreetMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Applicant
Stephen F. Tucholsky
8501 Pinegrove AvenueParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary
Stephen F. Tucholsky
8501 Pinegrove AvenueParma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 222959—Estate of David H. Ivins. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
