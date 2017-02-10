Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222961
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Natural Father
Darvail Holliday
3020 East 79th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Natural Mother
Hazel Anderson
4187 W. 140th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Ward
London Lenora Anderson
4191 W. 140 St.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Belinda Anderson
4191 W. 140 St.Cleveland OH 44135
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 222961—Re: London Lenora Anderson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
