Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222961
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Natural Father

Darvail Holliday
3020 East 79th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Natural Mother

Hazel Anderson
4187 W. 140th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Ward

London Lenora Anderson
4191 W. 140 St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Belinda Anderson
4191 W. 140 St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222961—Re: London Lenora Anderson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
