Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222964
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Floyd J. Snitz
20 Kenwood CourtBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Applicant
H.bruce Blonder
2524 Guilford Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony R. Troia Co., L.P.A.
1400 Republic Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44101
Text2017 EST 222964—Estate of Floyd J. Snitz. Will admitted to probate. A. R. Troia, atty.
