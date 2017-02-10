Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222966
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Judith Z. Miles
640 Chestnut St.
Geneva OH 44041

Ward

Eva Zahorai
17811 Engle Court
Brookpark OH 44142

Next of Kin

Katherine S. Robinson
69 Scupper Lane
Northfield OH 44067

Applicant

Peter T. Zahorai
384 Marlee Court
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 GRD 222966—Re: Eva Zahorai. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 