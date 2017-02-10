Date Filed Friday, February 10, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222966 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 7, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222966—Re: Eva Zahorai. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. M. Preston, atty.