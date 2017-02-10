Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222966
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 7, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Judith Z. Miles
640 Chestnut St.Geneva OH 44041
Ward
Eva Zahorai
17811 Engle CourtBrookpark OH 44142
Next of Kin
Katherine S. Robinson
69 Scupper LaneNorthfield OH 44067
Applicant
Peter T. Zahorai
384 Marlee CourtBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 GRD 222966—Re: Eva Zahorai. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
