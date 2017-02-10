Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222967
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Leslie M. Lang
5660 Allendale Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Esshaki Wensink
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Laura M. Bates
10106 Nanford Road
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 222967—Estate of Laura M. Bates. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. K. E. Wensink, atty.
