Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222968
- Date Died
- August 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Katherine Ann Anderson
140 Pheasant Run DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Friday, August 5, 2016
Applicant
Donald B. Anderson
140 Pheasant Run DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Commissioner
Laura J. Gorretta
45 E. Washington St., Suite 303Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 222968—Estate of Katherine Ann Anderson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
