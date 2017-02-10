Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222969
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Fannie Booker
21217 Gardenview Dr.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Decedent

Flossie M. Booker
2905 E. 119th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222969—Estate of Flossie M. Booker. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 