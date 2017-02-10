Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222969
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Fannie Booker
21217 Gardenview Dr.Maple Heights OH 44137
Decedent
Flossie M. Booker
2905 E. 119th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 EST 222969—Estate of Flossie M. Booker. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
