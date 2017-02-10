Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222972
Date Died
January 17, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Aisha Childers
12509 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44112

Decedent

Annette Ratliff
2060 Van Aken Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 222972—Estate of Annette Ratliff. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
