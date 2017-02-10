Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222972
- Date Died
- January 17, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 28, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Aisha Childers
12509 Euclid AvenueCleveland OH 44112
Decedent
Annette Ratliff
2060 Van Aken Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 222972—Estate of Annette Ratliff. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
