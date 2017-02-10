Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222973
- Date Died
- August 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Robert G. Brown
8650 South Ocean Drive; Apt. 1101Jensen Beach FL 34957
Applicant
Maryann Fremion Thomas
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, Llp, 1375 East 9th Streer; #900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222973—Estate of Robert G. Brown. Will admitted to probate. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
