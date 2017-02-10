Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222973
Date Died
August 19, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Robert G. Brown
8650 South Ocean Drive; Apt. 1101
Jensen Beach FL 34957

Date Died :Friday, August 19, 2016

Applicant

Maryann Fremion Thomas
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, Llp, 1375 East 9th Streer; #900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Francis Adler III
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222973—Estate of Robert G. Brown. Will admitted to probate. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
