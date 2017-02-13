Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222975
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 14, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Natural Mother
Teia Thomas
4508 E. 143rd St.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Tamara Thomas
4508 E. 143rd StreetCleveland OH 44128
Ward
Amiya Thomas-Moore-El
4508 E. 143rd StreetCleveland OH 44128
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 222975—Re: Amiya Thomas-Moore-El. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
