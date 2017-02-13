Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222976
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Michael Gearing
2164 Lakewood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff
John P. Koscianski
Plaintiff's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Defendant
Christine Nuti
16627 Chatfield NaveCleveland OH 44111
Defendant
Margaret Double
c/o John P. Koscianski, Guardian, 5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302Parma OH 44129
Text2017 ADV 222976—John P. Koscianski vs Margaret Double, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
