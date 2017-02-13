Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222976
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Michael Gearing
2164 Lakewood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Plaintiff

John P. Koscianski
Plaintiff's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Defendant

Christine Nuti
16627 Chatfield Nave
Cleveland OH 44111

Defendant

Margaret Double
c/o John P. Koscianski, Guardian, 5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 ADV 222976—John P. Koscianski vs Margaret Double, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
