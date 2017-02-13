Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222977
Bond
1
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elsie S. Harvan
13220 Hathaway Rd.
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017

Applicant

Paul J. Harvan
3905 Russett Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Fiduciary

Paul J. Harvan
3905 Russett Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 222977—Estate of Elsie S. Harvan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 