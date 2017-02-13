Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222977
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elsie S. Harvan
13220 Hathaway Rd.Cleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017
Applicant
Paul J. Harvan
3905 Russett DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary
Paul J. Harvan
3905 Russett DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 222977—Estate of Elsie S. Harvan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
