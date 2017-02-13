Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222979
- Date Died
- March 31, 2008
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Kathleen P. Bastian
7404 Hidden Glen DriveAmherst OH 44001
Applicant's Attorney
Susan E. Batal
2600 Wooster Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Edward F. Bastian
29 PeriwinkleOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, March 31, 2008
Text2017 EST 222979—Estate of Edward F. Bastian. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Batal, atty.
