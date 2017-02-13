Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222979
Date Died
March 31, 2008
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Kathleen P. Bastian
7404 Hidden Glen Drive
Amherst OH 44001
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Ellen Batal
Susan E. Batal
2600 Wooster Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Edward F. Bastian
29 Periwinkle
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, March 31, 2008

Text

2017 EST 222979—Estate of Edward F. Bastian. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Batal, atty.
