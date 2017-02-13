Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222982
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- November 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Don P. Brown
10 Center StreetChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Don P. Brown, Attorney at Law
10 Center Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-3168
Decedent
Carol B. Mau
3024 Woodbury RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016
Fiduciary
Bryan Mau
11 Upland RoadArlington MA 02474
Text2017 EST 222982—Estate of Carol B. Mau. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. P. Brown, atty.
