Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222982
Bond
1
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Don P. Brown
10 Center Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Don Peden Brown
Don P. Brown, Attorney at Law
10 Center Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-3168

Decedent

Carol B. Mau
3024 Woodbury Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016

Fiduciary

Bryan Mau
11 Upland Road
Arlington MA 02474

Text

2017 EST 222982—Estate of Carol B. Mau. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. P. Brown, atty.
