Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222983
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 14, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Ward
Calvin Cook
10701 East Blvd.Cleveland OH 44106
Next of Kin
Jacqueline Cook
24455 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 100Euclid OH 44117
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 222983—Re: Calvin Cook. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.