Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222983
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Ward

Calvin Cook
10701 East Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44106

Next of Kin

Jacqueline Cook
24455 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 100
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 222983—Re: Calvin Cook. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
