Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222988
- Date Died
- January 14, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Evelyn Izo
19154 Westfield LnStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Mathias McNamee
24610 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Rudolph Tokan
3566 West 129th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 222988—Estate of Rudolph Tokan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. M. McNamee, atty.
