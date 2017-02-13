Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222988
Date Died
January 14, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Evelyn Izo
19154 Westfield Ln
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Mathias McNamee
24610 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Rudolph Tokan
3566 West 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Text

2017 EST 222988—Estate of Rudolph Tokan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. M. McNamee, atty.
