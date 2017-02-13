Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222989
Date Died
September 28, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Denise Melilli
9983 Albion Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Linda Melilli
9983 Albion Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222989—Estate of Linda Melilli. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
