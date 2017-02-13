Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222989
- Date Died
- September 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Denise Melilli
9983 Albion RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Linda Melilli
9983 Albion RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 222989—Estate of Linda Melilli. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
