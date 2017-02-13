Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222993
Bond
1
Date Died
January 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy P. Laskovich
7537 Biscayne Blvd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Monday, January 16, 2017

Applicant

Joseph B. Laskowski
7815 Kitner Blvd.
Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Joseph B. Laskowski
7815 Kitner Blvd.
Northfield OH 44067
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 222993—Estate of Dorothy P. Laskovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. W. Kerber, atty.
