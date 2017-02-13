Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222993
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy P. Laskovich
7537 Biscayne Blvd.Parma OH 44134
Applicant
Joseph B. Laskowski
7815 Kitner Blvd.Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
Joseph B. Laskowski
7815 Kitner Blvd.Northfield OH 44067
Fiduciary's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 222993—Estate of Dorothy P. Laskovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. W. Kerber, atty.
