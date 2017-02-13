Date Filed Monday, February 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222994 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $2,000,000.00 Date Died January 8, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222994—Estate of Rudolf Schaefer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $2,000,000.00. R. A. Krall, atty.