Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222994
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$2,000,000.00
Date Died
January 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rudolf Schaefer
10129 S. Lake Blvd #23
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, January 8, 2016

Applicant

Chris Stierwalt
231 Thatcher Ave.
River Forest IL 60305
Applicant's Attorney
Roy Andrew Krall
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co.
1300 E. 9th St., 20th Flr.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222994—Estate of Rudolf Schaefer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $2,000,000.00. R. A. Krall, atty.
