Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222994
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $2,000,000.00
- Date Died
- January 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rudolf Schaefer
10129 S. Lake Blvd #23Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, January 8, 2016
Applicant
Chris Stierwalt
231 Thatcher Ave.River Forest IL 60305
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co.
1300 E. 9th St., 20th Flr.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222994—Estate of Rudolf Schaefer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $2,000,000.00. R. A. Krall, atty.
