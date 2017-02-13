Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222997
Bond
1
Date Died
January 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Victor Mandorf
26376 John Road, The Renaissance Apartment 209
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017

Applicant

Karen S. Mandorf
6706 Columbia Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Fiduciary

Karen S. Mandorf
6706 Columbia Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 222997—Estate of Victor Mandorf Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
