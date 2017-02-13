Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222997
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Victor Mandorf
26376 John Road, The Renaissance Apartment 209Olmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Applicant
Karen S. Mandorf
6706 Columbia RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Fiduciary
Karen S. Mandorf
6706 Columbia RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Text2017 EST 222997—Estate of Victor Mandorf Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
