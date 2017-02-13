Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222998
- Date Died
- December 16, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 28, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James E. Smalley
8550 Greenbriar DriveOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, December 16, 2016
Applicant
Joseph A. Valore
21055 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
City of North Olmsted
5200 Dover Center Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 222998—Estate of James E. Smalley. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. B. P. O'Malley, atty.
