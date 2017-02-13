Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222998
Date Died
December 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

James E. Smalley
8550 Greenbriar Drive
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, December 16, 2016

Applicant

Joseph A. Valore
21055 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Bryan Patrick O'Malley
City of North Olmsted
5200 Dover Center Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 222998—Estate of James E. Smalley. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. B. P. O'Malley, atty.
