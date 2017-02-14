Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223002
Filing Code
PDH

Defendant

Lamarr Brown
4274 Norma Drive
South Euclid OH 44121

Plaintiff

Dionne Moss-Walton
Lamarr D. Moss, Deceased, 16009 Dunbury Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
Meghan Patricia Connolly
Lowe Eklund Wakefield & Co., LPA
1660 W. 2nd Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 ADV 223002—Dionne Moss-Walton vs Lamarr Brown. Petition to determine heirs filed. M. P. Connolly, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 