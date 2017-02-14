Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223002
- Filing Code
- PDH
Defendant
Lamarr Brown
4274 Norma DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121
Plaintiff
Dionne Moss-Walton
Lamarr D. Moss, Deceased, 16009 Dunbury DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lowe Eklund Wakefield & Co., LPA
1660 W. 2nd Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 ADV 223002—Dionne Moss-Walton vs Lamarr Brown. Petition to determine heirs filed. M. P. Connolly, atty.
