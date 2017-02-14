Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223006
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 30, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Thomas Walker
1297 Ethel Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Marie Rich
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Robert Enochs Walker
1299 Ethel Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223006—Estate of Robert Enochs Walker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
