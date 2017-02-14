Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223006
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 30, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thomas Walker
1297 Ethel AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Robert Enochs Walker
1299 Ethel AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 223006—Estate of Robert Enochs Walker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
