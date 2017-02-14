Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223008
- Date Died
- July 1, 2011
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street - P.o. Box 127Groveport OH 43125
Applicant's Attorney
John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street
Groveport OH 43125-0125
Decedent
Roger Silickas
1795 West 25th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2011
Commissioner
John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street - P.o. Box 127Groveport OH 43125
Commissioner's Attorney
John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street
Groveport OH 43125-0125
Text2017 EST 223008—Estate of Roger Silickas. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Mashburn, atty.
