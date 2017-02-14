Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223008
Date Died
July 1, 2011
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street - P.o. Box 127
Groveport OH 43125
Applicant's Attorney
John Bernie Mashburn
John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street
Groveport OH 43125-0125

Decedent

Roger Silickas
1795 West 25th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2011

Commissioner

John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street - P.o. Box 127
Groveport OH 43125
Commissioner's Attorney
John Bernie Mashburn
John B. Mashburn
518 Main Street
Groveport OH 43125-0125

Text

2017 EST 223008—Estate of Roger Silickas. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Mashburn, atty.
