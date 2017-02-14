Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223014
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Andrew D'amico
2040 Fixler Road
Medina OH 44256

Defendant

Alan D'amico
198 West Good Avenue
Wadsworth OH 44281

Plaintiff

Anne Marie D'amico
9600 Cove Drive, Unit #B2
North Royalton OH 44133
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lawrence Richard Hupertz
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Defendant

Elizabeth D'amico
2176 Ritzmanor Drive
Uniontown OH 44685

Defendant

Linda D'amico
2040 Fixler Road
Medina OH 44256

Plaintiff

John N. D'amico
9580 Cove Drive, Unit #35
North Royalton OH 44133
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lawrence Richard Hupertz
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Defendant

Daniel D'amico
4479 St. Route 56
Mechanicsburg OH 43044

Text

2017 ADV 223014—John N. D'amico vs Linda D'amico, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 