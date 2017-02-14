Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223017
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $25,000.00
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Salvatore Pulito
28200 Detroit RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Applicant
Sabino Pulito
5990 Decker RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Pulito and Associates, LLC
230 Third St
Elyria OH 44035
Text2017 EST 223017—Estate of Salvatore Pulito. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. G. Pulito, atty.
