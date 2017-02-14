Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223017
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$25,000.00
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Salvatore Pulito
28200 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Applicant

Sabino Pulito
5990 Decker Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Gino Pulito
Pulito and Associates, LLC
230 Third St
Elyria OH 44035

Text

2017 EST 223017—Estate of Salvatore Pulito. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. G. Pulito, atty.
