Date Filed Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223019 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 20, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223019—Estate of Richard Lee Anderson Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. L. B. Carr, atty.