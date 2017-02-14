Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223019
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 20, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Richard Lee Anderson
3342 Washington Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Sunday, November 20, 2016

Applicant

Reginald Steven Anderson
3342 Washington Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Leonard Bryan Carr
L. Bryan Carr Co., LPA
1392 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 223019—Estate of Richard Lee Anderson Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. L. B. Carr, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 