Decedent
Richard Lee Anderson
3342 Washington Blvd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Sunday, November 20, 2016
Applicant
Reginald Steven Anderson
3342 Washington Blvd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
L. Bryan Carr Co., LPA
1392 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Text2017 EST 223019—Estate of Richard Lee Anderson Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. L. B. Carr, atty.
