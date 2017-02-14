Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223020
- Date Died
- January 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Irena Boc
6603 Fullerton Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Sunday, January 17, 2016
Applicant
Edward Boc
6603 Fullerton Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 223020—Estate of Irena Boc. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
