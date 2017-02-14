Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223020
Date Died
January 17, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Irena Boc
6603 Fullerton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Sunday, January 17, 2016

Applicant

Edward Boc
6603 Fullerton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 223020—Estate of Irena Boc. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 