Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223026
- Date Died
- October 30, 2015
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Leandro Sanchez
1819 West 54th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Abel & Zocolo Company, LPA
The Superior Building,Ste 1915
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Fernando Quinones
1819 West 54th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Friday, October 30, 2015
Text2017 EST 223026—Estate of Fernando Quinones. Will admitted to probate. J. W. Abel, atty.
