Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223026
Date Died
October 30, 2015
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Leandro Sanchez
1819 West 54th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Jack W. Abel
Abel & Zocolo Company, LPA
The Superior Building,Ste 1915
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Fernando Quinones
1819 West 54th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Friday, October 30, 2015

Text

2017 EST 223026—Estate of Fernando Quinones. Will admitted to probate. J. W. Abel, atty.
