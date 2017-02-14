Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223027
- Date Died
- November 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mary Kay Mccafferty
3957 W. 162nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Occhionero Co., L.P.A.
12429 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106
Decedent
Patrick A. Mccafferty
27701 Mills Avenue Apt. PEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Text2017 EST 223027—Estate of Patrick A. McCafferty. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Occhionero, atty.
