Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223028
- Filing Code
- PDH
Plaintiff
Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road Suite A-2Strongsville OH 44136
Plaintiff's Attorney
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136
Defendant
And Next Of Kin Unknown Heirs-At-Law
Defendant
Debra Johnson
5823 Innsbruck RoadEast Syracuse NY 13057
Defendant
Susan Samford Murphy
851 Forest DriveGreenville AL 36037
Text2017 ADV 223028—Peter A. Russell vs Susan Samford Murphy, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. P. A. Russell, atty.
