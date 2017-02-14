Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223029
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Roy C. Morscher
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph John Straka
Morscher & Straka
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Joann R. Connors
3198 W. 110th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223029—Estate of Joann R. Connors. Application to probate lost will filed. J. J. Straka, atty.
