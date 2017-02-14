Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223029
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Roy C. Morscher
11711 Lorain AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Morscher & Straka
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Joann R. Connors
3198 W. 110th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 223029—Estate of Joann R. Connors. Application to probate lost will filed. J. J. Straka, atty.
