Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223031
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 8, 2015
Filing Code
AD4

Applicant

Jane Jonas
21884 North Park Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Carl George McMahon
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984

Decedent

Michael Seagro
402 Cole Drive
Jacksonville NC 28540

Date Died :Saturday, August 8, 2015

Fiduciary

Jane Jonas
21884 North Park Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carl George McMahon
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984

Text

2017 EST 223031—Estate of Michael Seagro. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. G. McMahon, atty.
