Date Filed Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223031 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 8, 2015 Filing Code AD4

Text 2017 EST 223031—Estate of Michael Seagro. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. G. McMahon, atty.