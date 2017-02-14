Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223031
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 8, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD4
Applicant
Jane Jonas
21884 North Park DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984
Decedent
Michael Seagro
402 Cole DriveJacksonville NC 28540
Date Died :Saturday, August 8, 2015
Fiduciary
Jane Jonas
21884 North Park DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984
Text2017 EST 223031—Estate of Michael Seagro. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. G. McMahon, atty.
About your information and the public record.