Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223032
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$140,000.00
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Rogers C. Batiste
5538 Vickie Lane
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Applicant

Latoya Dickens
2235 Times Ave. Nw
Canton OH 44706
Applicant's Attorney
Judith Elaine Lancaster
Judith E Barnes Lancaster
116 Cleveland Ave NW, Ste 310
Canton OH 44702

Fiduciary

Latoya Dickens
2235 Times Ave. Nw
Canton OH 44706
Fiduciary's Attorney
Judith Elaine Lancaster
Judith E Barnes Lancaster
116 Cleveland Ave NW, Ste 310
Canton OH 44702

Text

2017 EST 223032—Estate of Rogers C. Batiste. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $140,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. E. Lancaster, atty.
