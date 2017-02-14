Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223032
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $140,000.00
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Rogers C. Batiste
5538 Vickie LaneBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016
Applicant
Latoya Dickens
2235 Times Ave. NwCanton OH 44706
Applicant's Attorney
Judith E Barnes Lancaster
116 Cleveland Ave NW, Ste 310
Canton OH 44702
Fiduciary
Latoya Dickens
2235 Times Ave. NwCanton OH 44706
Fiduciary's Attorney
Judith E Barnes Lancaster
116 Cleveland Ave NW, Ste 310
Canton OH 44702
Text2017 EST 223032—Estate of Rogers C. Batiste. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $140,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. E. Lancaster, atty.
About your information and the public record.