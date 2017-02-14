Date Filed Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223032 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $140,000.00 Date Died December 19, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223032—Estate of Rogers C. Batiste. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $140,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. E. Lancaster, atty.