Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223034
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Date Died
- April 4, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Charles Thomas
1030 Michigan Avenue, Port AllenPort Allen LA 70767
Date Died :Thursday, April 4, 2013
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223034—Estate of Charles Thomas. Miller, S. & B., attys.
