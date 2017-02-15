Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223034
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Date Died
April 4, 2013
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Charles Thomas
1030 Michigan Avenue, Port Allen
Port Allen LA 70767

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 223034—Estate of Charles Thomas. Miller, S. & B., attys.
