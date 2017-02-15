Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223035
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Carol Genet Kelley
6646 Hidden Woods Trail
Mayfield Heights OH 44143

New Name

Nicolette Genet Kelley
6646 Hidden Woods Trail
Mayfield Heights OH 44143

Old Name

Nicolette Kelley
6646 Hidden Woods Trail
Mayfield Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 MSC 223035—Re: Nicolette Kelley. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 