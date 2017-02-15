Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223035
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 30, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Carol Genet Kelley
6646 Hidden Woods TrailMayfield Heights OH 44143
New Name
Nicolette Genet Kelley
6646 Hidden Woods TrailMayfield Heights OH 44143
Old Name
Nicolette Kelley
6646 Hidden Woods TrailMayfield Heights OH 44143
Text2017 MSC 223035—Re: Nicolette Kelley. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
