Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223037
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Date Died
May 16, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Herman R. Gavion
8812 Parkland Drive
El Paso TX 79925

Date Died :Saturday, May 16, 2015

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223037—Estate of Herman R. Gavion. Miller, S. & B., attys.
