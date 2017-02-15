Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223038
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 9, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave #800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Carl J. Stillwagon
1750 Basil Avenue
Youngstown OH 44514

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave #800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223038—Estate of Carl J. Stillwagon. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
