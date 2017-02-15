Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223038
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 9, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave #800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Carl J. Stillwagon
1750 Basil AvenueYoungstown OH 44514
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave #800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223038—Estate of Carl J. Stillwagon. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
