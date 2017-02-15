Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223041
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Oliver N. Dotson
P. O. 1585Texas City TX 77592
Date Died :Tuesday, March 8, 2016
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223041—Estate of Oliver N. Dotson. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
