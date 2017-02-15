Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223043
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Michael E. Miller
2221 Ironwood Street
Sweet Home OR 97386

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223043—Estate of Michael E. Miller. Miller, S. & B., attys.
