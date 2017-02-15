Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223043
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Michael E. Miller
2221 Ironwood StreetSweet Home OR 97386
Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223043—Estate of Michael E. Miller. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.