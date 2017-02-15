Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223044
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Michael Wieland
4399 W. 171st Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Elmer J. Wieland
237 Talbot Drive
Bedford OH 44142

Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223044—Estate of Elmer J. Wieland. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
