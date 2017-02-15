Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223045
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 2, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Nickole Murray
4962 Geraldine Rd.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Other
Mary Rayer
Geico Insurance, 6000 Freedom Square #150Independence OH 44131
Ward
Alfredia Murray
4962 Geraldine Rd.Richmond Heights OH 44143
Natural Father
Alfred Murray
4962 Geraldine Rd.Cleveland OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 223045—Re: Alfredia Murray. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
