Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223045
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 2, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Nickole Murray
4962 Geraldine Rd.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Other

Mary Rayer
Geico Insurance, 6000 Freedom Square #150
Independence OH 44131

Ward

Alfredia Murray
4962 Geraldine Rd.
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Natural Father

Alfred Murray
4962 Geraldine Rd.
Cleveland OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 223045—Re: Alfredia Murray. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
